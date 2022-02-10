Uttarakhand Polls: Rahul Gandhi promises ‘Nyay Scheme’ if Congress voted to power

To eliminate poverty in the state, 5 lakh families will be provided Rs 40,000 per year under their ‘Nyay scheme' if Congress voted in power in Uttarakhand Assembly Polls, promises Rahul Gandhi. While addressing the gathering at 'Uttarakhandi Swabhimaan' Rally in Haridwar, he said, “When Congress will be in power, we will give employment to 4 lakh people and LPG cylinder will be given for less than Rs 500. 5 lakh poor families of the state will be given Rs 40,000 per year under our 'Nyay scheme' to eliminate poverty in the state.”