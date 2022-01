Uttarakhand Polls: Police, ITBP hold flag march in Gopeshwar

Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022 which is scheduled on February 14, Police along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on January 12 held flag march in Gopeshwar, Chamoli. Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand on 14 February 2022 to elect 70 members of the state Legislative Assembly.