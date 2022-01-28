Uttarakhand Polls People will make me win from Khatima says CM Pushkar Dhami

Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude towards the people of his constituency Khatima. “They are asking me to go everywhere and not worry about polls in Khatima and they'll make me win. I'll never be able to repay them. It's my aim to provide good facilities for our children, our future. We are working towards it,” said CM Dhami. The minister had filed his nominations on January 27 from the Khatima Assembly seat for the February 14 polls.“We've said that this time polling would be about 'deeds VS misdeeds'. Work done here under PM's leadership in last 5 years has been seen by people. They've also seen the misdeeds during Congress rule,” CM Dhami said further. Dhami also offered prayers at a local temple and held a door-to-door campaign in his constituency on January 28.