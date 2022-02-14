Uttarakhand Polls: Governor Gurmit Singh, wife cast their votes in Dehradun

As the voting for 70 Assembly Constituencies of Uttarakhand began on February 14, Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh and his wife cast their votes at polling booth in Saheed Mekh Bhadur Gurung Cantt Girls Inter College. “I'd like to appeal to everyone to use their voting rights. Voting turnout should be 100 per cent. The elections are being held in a proper, unbiased manner,” said Uttarakhand Governor while speaking to mediapersons.