Uttarakhand polls Congress Screening Committee meeting ends after 10 hrs final decision on 50 seats today

Congress Screening Committee held deliberations candidates for 50 constituencies in Uttarakhand Assembly elections in its nearly 10-hour long meeting on January 13.After attending the meet, former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said that it will take final decision regarding the candidates for the seats on January 14.“We've reached a mutual understanding for around 50 seats. We'll take the final decision tomorrow. CEC meeting may hold on Saturday. Party will take final decision,” he added.