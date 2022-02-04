Uttarakhand Polls Congress did not fulfil promises in Rajasthan Punjab says CM Dhami

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a ‘nukkad sabha’ in Khatima on February 03, and hit out at the Congress party saying that the party is not fulfilling their promises. “Today Congress is making many promises but they are not able to fulfil the promises they made in other states like Rajasthan, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh. We've done various development works here,” CM Dhami said. The Uttarakhand Assembly Elections will be held on February 14.