Uttarakhand Polls CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducts roadshow in Ramnagar

Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on February 07, conducted a roadshow in Ramnagar in Nanital district. Polls are scheduled to be held on February 14 to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.