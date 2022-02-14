Uttarakhand Polls CM Pushkar Singh Dhami casts vote in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Khatima Constituency, Pushkar Singh Dhami on February 14 cast his vote. His mother and wife also cast their votes.The Uttarakhand Assembly Elections began on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results will be declared on March 10.