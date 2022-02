Uttarakhand Polls: CM Dhami holds roadshow in Haridwar

Just few days before commencement of Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a roadshow in Haridwar on February 03. Polls are scheduled to be held on February 14 to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.