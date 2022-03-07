Uttarakhand Polls: CM Dhami exudes confident of BJP coming back to power

Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly Polls results, BJP leaders held meeting in Dehradun on March 07. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the meeting. Former CM Tirat Singh Rawat, party president Madan Kaushik also attended the meeting. Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Dhami expressed confidence in being re-elected to power in Uttarakhand. “Everyone has done good work, we are having a meeting before the counting of votes. All aspects are being discussed. Everyone will be in their designated areas that day and ensure smooth counting. We are confident that we are forming the government again,” he added.