Uttarakhand Polls: Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj casts his vote in Pauri Garhwal

Uttarakhand PWD Minister Satpal Maharaj on February 14 cast his vote in Chaubattakhal Assembly Constituency in the district of Pauri Garhwal. He urged people of Uttarakhand to cast their votes. The Uttarakhand Assembly Elections began on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results will be declared on March 10.