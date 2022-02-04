Uttarakhand Polls: BJP will form govt with absolute majority, says CM Dhami

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Polls, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on February 04 was confident of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting absolute majority in the upcoming elections. “Rainfall is affecting 'Jan Sampark' but we are holding indoor meetings. Workers are in full vigour and confident that with people's blessings, we will meet our slogan of 'Abki paar 60 paar'. BJP government will be formed with absolute majority,” he said.