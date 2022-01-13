Uttarakhand Polls BJP manifesto to be released soon says CM Dhami

Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022 which is scheduled on February 14, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on January 13 said that their party’s manifesto will be released soon. “Everyone has only one goal for the upcoming Assembly Election in Uttarakhand to cross the mark of 60 seats. Whatever we have done for the state and will do later will be released in our manifesto very soon.”