Uttarakhand Polls: BJP didn’t talk to me once before expulsion, alleges Harak Singh Rawat

Ahead of Assembly Polls, Harak Singh Rawat, who was dismissed from the Uttarakhand Cabinet and expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party, on January 17 alleged that the party didn’t talk to him once before expulsion. “Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called me to meet in Delhi, due to traffic there was a bit of delay. I wanted to meet him and Home Minister Amit Shah, but as soon as I reached Delhi, I saw on social media that BJP expelled me,” said Harak Singh Rawat. “They (BJP) didn't talk to me once before taking such a big decision. If I hadn't left Congress to join BJP, I would have resigned from BJP 4 years ago,” added Rawat.