Uttarakhand Polls: Ayushman Bharat is largest health assurance scheme in world, says CM Dhami

Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed a public gathering in the Kapkot village of Bageshwar, Uttarakhand on February 10. While addressing at the public rally, Dhami said that Ayushman Bharat is the largest health assurance scheme in the world. “Ayushman Bharat is the largest health assurance scheme in the world. Our government launched several other schemes for people of different sectors,” said Uttarakhand Chief Minister. Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14 and the results will be announced on March 10.