Uttarakhand Polls: Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaign, offers prayers at Baba Rudranath Temple in Rudraprayag

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Baba Rudranath Temple in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand on January 28. He also held a door-to-door campaign and distributed pamphlets to locals in Rudraprayag. Shah will also address "Mahila Samuh Baithak" which would be followed by his "Anusoochit Jaati Samaj Baithak" at the party office.