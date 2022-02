Uttarakhand Polls: AAP CM candidate Col Ajay Kothiyal casts vote in Uttarkashi

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Col Ajay Kothiyal (R) on February 14 cast his vote at a polling booth in Uttarkashi. The Uttarakhand Assembly Elections began on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results will be declared on March 10.