Uttarakhand Polls: 601 grounds, 277 buildings identified for campaigning, says CEC Chandra

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, the high-level team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) held a meeting with representatives of political parties under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra in Dehradun on December 24. “Earlier, there used to be 1,500 voters at a polling booths but because of the situation of COVID, it has been reduced to 1,200. 623 new polling booths have been set up across the state and the total polling booths will now be 11,647,” said CEC Sushil Chandra. “601 grounds and 277 buildings have been identified for campaigning. It'll be the responsibility of SDMA and local police to maintain social distancing. Candidates can book them online and they will be allotted based on first come first serve basis,”