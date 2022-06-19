Uttarakhand Pilgrims enjoy snowfall near Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib

Hemkund Sahib of Uttarakhand witnessed snowfall on June 18. Pilgrims were seen enjoying snowfall near Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib. Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara management has appealed to the pilgrims to return to Govindghat, Ghangaria citing bad weather.