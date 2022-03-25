Uttarakhand: People celebrate at Yogi Adityanath’s native village ahead of his swearing-in ceremony

Ahead of Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony, people belonging to his native Panchur village held celebration at his ancestral home in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on March 25. Many people gathered at his home and danced. Notably, the leader will take oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for second consecutive term on March 25 in Lucknow at 4 pm. Oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.