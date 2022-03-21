Search icon
Uttarakhand: Newly-elected MLAs take oath at Raj Bhawan

The newly-elected MLAs of Uttarakhand took oath of office and secrecy on March 21 at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun. The oaths were administered by Pro-tem Speaker Bansidhar Bhagat.

