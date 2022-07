Uttarakhand: NDRF, SDRF teams on guard against possible flood situation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on July 12 in Dehradun, informed that the SDRF and the NDRF teams have been deployed at various locations to handle possible flood situation arising due to onset of monsoon.“SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed at various locations in the state, in view of the monsoon season. Adequate security arrangements in place for Kanwar Yatra,” said the CM.