Uttarakhand Monsoon Thal-Munsiyari motorway in Pithoragarh blocked due to landslide

Thal-Munsiyari motorway in the Pithoragarh district was blocked due to a landslide caused by heavy rainfall in the region. People have been advised to be alert due to landslides, rock fall, debris on roads, erosion, and water flow in river drains through sensitive areas due to heavy rains.