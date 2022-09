Uttarakhand: JP Nadda meets former president of district bar association Subhash Chhabra in Rudrapur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda visited Rudrapur, Uttarakhand and met the former president of the district bar association, Subhash Chhabra on November 16. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state BJP chief Madan Kaushik and others were also present. Nadda is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand.