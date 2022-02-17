Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel patrolling in snowbound area at 15000-ft in sub-zero temperatures

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel patrolling in a snowbound area at 15,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures around in Uttarakhand Himalayas.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.