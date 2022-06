Uttarakhand: IMA conducts passing out parade in Dehradun

The Indian Military Academy on June 11 held a passing out parade at Chetwode Drill Square in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. A total of 288 Indian and 89 foreign gentlemen cadets had their final march from IMA to join their respective defence forces. General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Bhindar, South-West Command, took the salute of the parade as reviewing officer.