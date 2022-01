Uttarakhand govt takes decision in democratic manner: CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on January 10 said that decisions are taken in a democratic manner by the state party. Taking a jibe at Congress, CM Dhami said, “In BJP, even an ordinary person can become a chief minister or prime minister. But in the Congress party, the same person has been the party president for the last 40 years. Have we ever questioned Congress? In our party, decisions are taken in a democratic manner.”