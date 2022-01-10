Uttarakhand govt disregarding orders of Election Commission in very shameful manner: Harish Rawat

Taking a jibe at the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand, Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat on January 10 said that the present government is disregarding the order of the Election Commission. Addressing a Press Conference, Rawat said, “The present government is disregarding the order of the Election Commission in a very shameful manner. It is very shameful that postings were given to the loved ones in the Excise, Education, Health, Cooperative Departments. We have sent the list of such departments to the Election Commission and have complained.”