Uttarakhand Governor takes salute at ceremonial parade on state’s formation day

On the occasion of Uttarakhand Foundation Day, state Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) took the salute at the ceremonial parade, held at Police Lines in Dehradun on November 09. Carved out of Northern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000, as the 27th state of India.