Uttarakhand Fresh cracks appears on BadrinathHighway passing through Joshimath

Joshimath's land subsidence has caused the Badrinath National Highway, which runs through Joshimath, to develop cracks that are one to three metres long. The residents are now afraid because of these cracks in the highway. Up until this point, 181 buildings in the town have been designated as dangerous, and 275 families have been relocated to safer areas.