Uttarakhand: Dozens of boats damaged due to wind storm in Tehri lake

Several boats got damaged due to strong winds in Tehri lake on May 10 in Uttarakhand. Engines of many boats submerged in the lake. Boat operators saved 4 tourists and also demanded that government should make arrangements for the safety. "Due to strong winds in the lake of Tehri Dam. Several boats started to collide due to which engines of the boats were submerged in the lake," said a member of Shri Ganga Bhagirathi Boat Union.