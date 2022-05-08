Uttarakhand Devotees sing dance as portals of Badrinath Dham opens

Devotees thronged Badrinath Dham Temple after doors were opened for devotees on May 08 with rituals and chanting of mantras. They were seen singing and dancing in groups. The tunes of an army band with a large number of devotees were present in the Badrinath Dham. Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.