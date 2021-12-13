Uttarakhand CM to attend Chief Minister's Conclave in Varanasi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will attend the Chief Minister's Conclave in Varanasi. While addressing mediapersons, he said, “Topics related to the implementation of various public welfare schemes run by state and central governments will be discussed in meeting”. He added, “Setting up of the Home Stay scheme in the state would also help in promoting tourism, adventure tourism in the state, will help the state's economy, generate employment and promote migration.”