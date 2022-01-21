Search icon
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visits Chitai Golu Temple in Almora

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on January 21 visited Chitai Golu Temple in Almora. He also began door-to-door campaign there.

