Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in ‘Journey of Tehri Dam’ program at Tehri Garhwal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with Minister of Power RK Singh on May 26 participated in the ‘Journey of Tehri Dam’ program organised by Tehri Hydro Development Corporation at Tehri Garhwal. CM Dhami said that the state government has decided to provide Rs 74.40 Lakh to landslide affected families. “The government has decided to renew a 20-year-old policy and provide Rs 74.40 Lakh to landslide affected families and provide plots of land to people of a village,” he said. “Small hydropower projects started being set up from the year 1906-07. The Galogi Hydroelectric Project, established in the year 1914 at Bhatta Falls in Mussoorie, is currently being renovated,” he added.