Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami offers prayers at Bankhandi temple on Mahashivratri

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at Bankhandi Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Mahashivratri is considered auspicious for spiritual growth. The festival, also known as ‘the great night of Shiva’, celebrates the overcoming of darkness and ignorance.