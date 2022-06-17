Search icon
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects construction works in Badrinath

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on June 17 reviewed the construction works being done in Badrinath. The construction is taking place under the master plan.

