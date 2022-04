Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates workshop on child rights protection

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 28 inaugurated a two-day workshop of ‘Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission’ in Dehradun. All the warriors who have done excellent work for protecting children from sexual offences were honoured. State Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya and Dr Geeta Khanna were also present.