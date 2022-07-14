हिंदी में पढ़ें
Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Dhami visits Mayawati Ashram in Champawat
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on July 14 visited the Mayawati Ashram in Champawat. The CM received a warm welcome during his visit.
