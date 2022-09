Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami participates in ‘Swachhta Gaurav Samman’ programme in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on September 27 participated in ‘Swachhta Gaurav Samman’ programme in Dehradun. The programme was organised under ‘Sewa Pakhwada’. He also distributed the prize to the children of beneficiaries of ‘PM SVANidhi’ scheme.