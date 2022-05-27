Search icon
Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Dhami holds roadshow in Champawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on May 27 conducted a roadshow in Champawat. The rally was attended by a large number of people.

