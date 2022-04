Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami attends ‘Akhand Path’ on Baisakhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 14, participated in ‘Akhand Path’ organised by Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmeet Singh on the occasion of Baisakhi, in Dehradun. Baishakhi is one of the important festivals celebrated in North India. This day marks the arrival of the harvest season.