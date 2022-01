Uttarakhand: CM Dhami unfurls National Flag on Republic Day in Khatima

In view of 73rd Republic Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commemorated the festivities and unfurled the National Flag at Bharatiya Janata Party office in Khatima of Udham Singh Nagar. India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on January 26 to mark the 73rd year of enactment of the Constitution of India.