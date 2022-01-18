Uttarakhand CM Dhami to participate in BJP CEC meeting to finalise candidates for polls

After addressing a public meeting virtually on January 18, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he will be participating in the BJP Central Election Committee meeting on January 19. The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) will meet on January 19 to finalise candidates for Goa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh Elections. Shortlisted names of the candidates recommended to the CEC have been already discussed by the top leadership with the state units. Names for Goa, and Uttarakhand are to be approved and names for a few more phases of Uttar Pradesh will be approved by the CEC on January 19.