Uttarakhand CM Dhami to meet PM Modi in Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 04 said that he will be reaching Delhi today to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be Pushkar Singh Dhami's first visit to Delhi after becoming the Chief Minister. “I will be reaching Delhi this evening to extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his contribution in our victory in elections; will seek his blessings,” said Dhami while addressing media persons.