Uttarakhand CM Dhami to inspect development work in view of Kedarnath Yatra

As Kedarnath Dham Yatra is set to commence soon, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that he will be reviewing the development work in Kedarnath. “Now after snowfall, it's time for development work to resume in Kedarnath and for that to happen smoothly, I'll be going there. We've made preparations for the Yatra and have an idea, looking at the number of bookings, the Yatra will be historical,” said Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 26.