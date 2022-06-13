Uttarakhand CM Dhami takes oath as member of Legislative Assembly

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on June 13 took oath as a member of the state Legislative Assembly at Vidhan Sabha Bhawan in Dehradun. He took oath after securing a landslide victory in the recently held Champawat By-polls in Uttarakhand.While addressing the ceremony, he said, “I will try my best to achieve the task and responsibility I have been given to take the State to the best of what it can be. Our vision is to take it to one of the top states in India by the time we reach the 25th year of state formation.” The oath was administered to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami by Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan.