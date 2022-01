Uttarakhand CM Dhami offers prayers at Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on January 10, offered prayers at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun. Tapkeshwaar Mahadev Temple is famous temple of Lord Shiva in the valley of Dehradun. The mythological importance of this place goes back to the ancient period of Mahabharata when Guru Dronacharya who was the royal teacher of Pandavas and Kauravas was believed to reside in the caves.