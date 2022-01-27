Uttarakhand CM Dhami offers prayers at his residence ahead of filing nomination

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly Polls, Chief Minister Pushakar Singh Dhami on January 27 offered prayers at his residence, before filing his nomination. “I seek God's blessings every year before filing the nomination. I did that today too. I prayed that may God bless everyone, remove all obstacles and show us a path,” said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. “Since they already have a lot of disputes, such situation is arising. Sometimes they are announcing the name on one seat, sometimes on the other. However, it is their internal matter,” added Dhami.