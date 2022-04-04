Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets Nepal Parliamentary Committee coordinators in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 04 met the Nepal Parliamentary Committee coordinators in Dehradun. “Several committees of Nepal have come. They saw a lot of things here and shared their experience. Nepal is our neighbour, we share a long relationship. I discussed to see that our relationship further strengthens - discussed border areas and projects of mutual interest,” CM Dhami added.